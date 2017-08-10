REVEALED: Here’s how Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will be making his acting debut

He is the superstar of Bollywood and as Aamir Khan gears up for yet another prestigious project, his son Junaid too is planning to venture into acting. Earlier, Aamir Khan had revealed that he would be in support of his kids’ decision [Junaid and Ira, his children from his first wife Reena Dutta] in case they chose acting as their profession. It seems that Junaid has made his choice and he is all set to make his acting debut as a theatre personality.

Junaid Khan will be making his theatre debut with the play Mother Courage and Her Children on August 19. He bagged the role after auditioning for it. Quasar Thakore Padamsee mentioned that he got a call from Junaid who expressed his interest in being a part of the play. While he initially dismissed him as just another kid from HR College, later, Padamsee was all praises for Junaid’s dedication and his creativity. Talking about how he often adjusted his timings, came early, stayed back late even if it was not his scene, Padamsee was impressed with his sincerity.

On the other hand, elaborating on the roles that will be played by Junaid Khan, Padamsee mentioned the particular role of Mother Courage’s son Swameed wherein he plays a man with many virtues but he is often limited by naiveté. He further appreciated Junaid for being a giving actor who is loved by all his co-stars and also how he contributes to the play in many aspects.

The said play in question will be staged on August 19 and 20 in South Mumbai at NCPA as well as on September 9 and 10 at the suburban educational institute St. Andrews in Mumbai.