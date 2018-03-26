REVEALED: Here’s how Aamir Khan is planning a massive release for MAHABHARAT in China

Earlier this year, we had reported that Aamir Khan who is currently working on his next venture Thugs of Hindostan was not signing any more films. The reason behind this being that Khan was taking a break to dedicatedly work on his own production that would be a series of films based on the Mahabharat. Well, now we hear that, after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group came on board, Aamir Khan is planning a massive release of the same in China.

Given the fact that Aamir’s recent releases Dangal and Secret Superstar have worked marvellously well at the Chinese box office, it comes as no surprise that the Perfectionist Khan is looking at a similar route for his ambitions project. Aiding this vision of Aamir Khan, we hear that the actor has roped in a reputed Chinese production house as well to back the project. Revealing details of why a Chinese production house was roped in for the ambitious venture, a source tells us, “Aamir Khan is looking at having a wide release in China. However, with the current Chinese norms, getting a release will be delayed similar to what happened with Dangal and Secret Superstar. But with a Chinese producer on board, the film gets a local touch along with the ability to release quicker and on a wider scale in China.”

While this will be the first time an Indian producer has roped in a Chinese entity to come on board to facilitate the film’s release there, filmmakers in the west have been doing this for a while now. In fact, often big ticket releases feature either Chinese companies or artists in their credits to enable the said film to gain a better release in the Chinese market. Now given the fact that Aamir Khan is not only a perfectionist but also a marketing genius, it will be interesting to see how his version of the epic Mahabharat unfolds.

