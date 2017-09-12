REVEALED: Go Goa Gone 2 gets a go ahead and Saif Ali Khan will definitely be a part of it

Although A Gentleman failed to impress at the box office, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has a lot to look forward to. Two of the director duo’s films are making news for all the right reasons – Farzi and Go Goa Gone. While there are many speculations about the casting details of Farzi, there have been a lot of reports on the sequel to Go Goa Gone. Let us tell you that Go Goa Gone sequel is indeed on the cards and Saif Ali Khan too will be part of it.

Bollywood Hungama spoke to Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK duo, who revealed that they are excited about taking the franchise forward and has started working on the script of the film. Raj said, “We shared the idea to Saif [Ali Khan] and he has really liked it. Now we are currently scripting for the film. I will be taking some time off as of now and by next month we will have some information on the star cast.”

When asked if Saif Ali Khan is a part of the film, the director also agreed on the same. “Saif Ali Khan will play a similar role like the way he did in the first instalment,” he asserted. The actor will also be producing the film. He further added that the boys too will be a part of the second instalment referring to Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. Not divulging too many details on the plot, Raj said that the second instalment will be similar to the first one. “Let us not call it a zom-com, it falls more in the genre of slacker comedy. It will be related to the first story,” he added.

As for the actress, the first instalment had Puja Gupta playing the leading lady. Talking about the female protagonist, Raj stated, “We are still figuring out. There is a little twist on that front so we will be finalizing the same once we are ready with the script.”

The director also maintained that they are hoping to kick start the film next year. Considering that they are simultaneously also working on the film Farzi, it remains to be seen which film will go on floor first.