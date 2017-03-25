REVEALED: The first person to watch Salman Khan’s Tubelight

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
While all the Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Tubelight, we have some news that will throw light on the first person who will be watching the most awaited film. Tubelight, which has been in the news ever since it was announced, is making brisk progress.

Buzz is that, the lucky one who will be the first person to see Tubelight, will be none other than the film’s heroine Zhu Zhu and her family. Reports have it that, Salman Khan has decided that, Zhu Zhu and her family should be the first ones to watch the film’s trail show.

For the uninitiated, Zhu Zhu happens to be a Chinese star who will be making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight, which has been set against the Indo-China war in the background.

Tubelight, which is being directed by Kabir Khan, also has yet another attraction in the form of Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo in the film, although the details of his role are not yet revealed.

