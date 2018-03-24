REVEALED: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mrunal Thakur’s character deets in Churiyan

The Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has come a long way. And television actress Mrunal Thakur isn’t far behind. Fatima who started her career on a high note as Aamir Khan’s ambitious wrestler-daughter in Dangal and will be seen as his leading lady in The Thugs Of Hindostan, has now been signed on to play one of the two female leads in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Churiyan (daggers). The story of two warring sisters demanded a fresh female collaboration.

Kriti Sanon and her real-life sister were mentioned among the possible candidates for the two roles. However, it now comes to light that the two roles have finally gone to Fatima and Mrunal. The latter has entered the big league after signing on for the part of Hrithik Roshan’s wife in mathematician Anand Kumar’s bio-pic

A source close to casting explains, “The director wanted to keep it real yet humorous. Fatima and Mrunal have a certain warmth and relatibility about them. They are just the right personality for playing the two sisters.”

