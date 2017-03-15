REVEALED: Farhan Akhtar plays an aspiring Bhojpuri actor in Lucknow Central

Earlier we had reported that Nikhil Advani’s Lucknow Central has not only gone on floor but a huge set has been erected at a suburban studio in Mumbai. While we were aware that Farhan Akhtar plays the leading role in the film, now we have caught hold of details of the character the multi-talented star will be portraying in the film.

Farhan Akhtar is all set to play an aspiring Bhojpuri actor in the forthcoming film Lucknow Central. Farhan has always been touted as the urban guy we all can relate to and has also been a style icon for many. The actor, who is seen playing urbanized roles in popular movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, is now ready to play an aspiring Bhojpuri actor who has to talk, act and emote like one.

Moreover, Farhan will be shown as a huge fan of Manoj Tiwari films. According to sources close to the project, it was the freshness of the character which attracted Farhan to the project since no Bollywood actor has played an aspiring Bhojpuri actor on the big-screen till date. In fact, Farhan has left no stone to get into the skin of his character and has undergone one month prep for his role in the film.

Lucknow Central is produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is slated to release on September 15.

