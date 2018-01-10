Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.01.2018 | 8:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

REVEALED: Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will touch upon this topic in Arjun Patiala

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Touching upon the topic of tall woman and a short man in a relationship, Arjun Patiala gives a funny take on height differences between a much-in-love couple. Considering that Kriti Sanon has a good height, Dinesh Vijan considered her to be a perfect choice for the role.

In fact, Dinesh and Kriti collaborated in 2017 for the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta and now they are all set to come together again for Arjun Patiala. The comic caper will pair her opposite Punjabi superstar and popular actor Diljit Dosanjh for the first time. We hear that Kriti immediately took up the offer of this film when it came her way because she shares a great camaraderie with Dinesh Vijan.

Furthermore, elaborating on their roles, we hear that Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist in this film whereas Diljit will play the role of a small town guy from Punjab. While they eventually fall in love, the film also takes forward their love story with events that follow post their relationship.

It is being said that Arjun Patiala will go on floor sometime next month.

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Amitabh Bachchan to team up with…

Sushant Singh Rajput to start shooting for…

Sushant Singh Rajput impresses the team of…

REVEALED: Tiger Zinda Hai’s tribute to PM…

Abhishek Kapoor breaks silence on Kedarnath…

Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh to direct…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification