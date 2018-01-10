REVEALED: Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will touch upon this topic in Arjun Patiala

Touching upon the topic of tall woman and a short man in a relationship, Arjun Patiala gives a funny take on height differences between a much-in-love couple. Considering that Kriti Sanon has a good height, Dinesh Vijan considered her to be a perfect choice for the role.

In fact, Dinesh and Kriti collaborated in 2017 for the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta and now they are all set to come together again for Arjun Patiala. The comic caper will pair her opposite Punjabi superstar and popular actor Diljit Dosanjh for the first time. We hear that Kriti immediately took up the offer of this film when it came her way because she shares a great camaraderie with Dinesh Vijan.

Furthermore, elaborating on their roles, we hear that Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist in this film whereas Diljit will play the role of a small town guy from Punjab. While they eventually fall in love, the film also takes forward their love story with events that follow post their relationship.

It is being said that Arjun Patiala will go on floor sometime next month.