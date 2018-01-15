REVEALED: Diljit Dosanjh comes on board for a Ramesh Taurani film and here are the details

While Tauranis are reviving the brand Race with Salman Khan on board this time, Ramesh Taurani has apparently another film to look forward to. The film in question is apparently a romantic comedy which stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently has forthcoming Bollywood films like Soorma and Arjun Patiala, has some more films to look forward to next year. He has apparently been brought on board for Ramesh Taurani’s next production. Although the details are currently being kept under wraps, Taurani asserted that the film is indeed romantic comedy but also maintained that none of the other details are locked.

On the other hand, there were many reports of late claiming that the film in question also stars Kartik Aaryan. But Taurani firmly denied these reports adding that while Diljit has already come on board, the rumours claiming about Kartik’s presence in the film is untrue.

The leading lady and other details for the film are yet to be locked. The film is reportedly said to go on floor in May or June since currently the Diljit too is busy with films. The actor will be playing the role of real life hockey player Sandeep Singh in his biopic Soorma which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Besides that, Diljit will also be paired opposite yet another Delhi girl, Kriti Sanon in their next, Arjun Patiala.