REVEALED: Dharmendra doesn’t play Sunny and Bobby Deol’s father in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set to tickle your funny bone yet again. The Deols will make a return with the third instalment of their franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana. We had earlier also reported that the film went on floor and recently Dharmendra revealed a few details about his character in the forthcoming film.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will feature the Deol trio, Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in a new role unlike its previous instalments. In fact, the film will have Dharmendra not playing the role of Sunny and Bobby’s on screen father. Talking about the same, the veteran star revealed that although the Sunny and Bobby will play brothers, he will not be seen in the role of their father.

Furthermore, Dharmendra stated that his character will be a colourful one and that he will be seen in the role of a lawyer. The nature of his character has been described as a real charmer, a romantic flirt and someone who is always surrounded by a woman yet he is someone who will help out the boys eventually.

While the earlier instalment did not match up to the first one in the franchise, this time around Dharmendra asserted that the story is new and well-written. The first schedule recently kick started and reportedly, the makers have plans to wrap up the film in two to three schedules.Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se marks the foray of Punjabi filmmaker Navaniat Singh in Bollywood.