REVEALED: Details about Zayed Khan’s TV debut

Readers may recall that, we had reported about Zayed Khan being all set to make his debut on TV. This time round, we bring you some more details about the same.

The name of the serial is Haasil, which also stars Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Seth. Besides this trio, the show will also see the comeback of the 90’s actress Sheeba, who is reportedly playing a very important role in the serial.

While Haasil will see Zayed Khan in the role of a businessman, Vatsal Seth will be playing his brother. On the other hand, while Sheeba will be playing a mother to these two, Nikita Dutta plays the romantic angle between Zayed Khan and Vatsal Seth.

While Siddharth P. Malhotra is producing the serial, it has been written by Samir Arora. The shooting of Haasil will begin from next week and it will reportedly go on-air in September.