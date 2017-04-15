REVEALED: Details about John Abraham’s untitled film based on nuclear tests of Pokhran

Readers may recall that, only a couple of days back, we had reported about the hunky John Abraham doing a film that is based on the successful nuclear test done in Pokhran in 1998. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma (who had earlier directed Tere Bin Laden 1 and 2), who had been researching this subject for over three years now. After tasting immense success with Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe, ‘JA Entertainment’ is now all set to produce the said film in association with Kriaj Entertainment, who had earlier made the successful Rustom that starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham said, “I have never been in a hurry to produce films. I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories and must resonate with current social political economic mood of the country. Finding stories that reflect this takes time; this film fits perfectly with my pursuit. And I am happy to start my association with Prernaa and Arjun N Kapoor with this film.” On the other hand, the film’s director Abhishek Sharma said “I am glad to collaborate with John on this film. His involvement as an actor and a producer adds great value and credibility to my vision.’

Speaking about John Abraham, the film’s producer Arjun N Kapoor said, “John, in spite of being such a big star, is definitely one of the most down to earth and humble beings you will come across. Having established himself as someone who would only pick meritorious content, and, this time, we are glad we have been able to zero in on a subject which fits the bill perfectly. This story is one of the resilience and gumption that was shown by our national agencies to achieve one of the most critical achievements of the 20th century for our country. This will be our tribute to those men and women who selflessly serve our country and do not expect any accolades in return.”

While the script of the film has been written by Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, the company has also handpicked the perfect technical crew to bring forth the authenticity of the period. The film’s shooting will begin on 20 April this year. The film is scheduled to release on 8 December this year.