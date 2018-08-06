Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: After Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi to turn real life detective for this film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amidst many biopics, here’s yet another one, a thrilling story of child kidnapping set against the emotional backdrop of a father-son relationship. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as the lead, the film titled Father’s Day is based on the real-life detective Mr. Suryakant Bhande Patil who solves child kidnapping cases for free and has been doing so for many years.

REVEALED After Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi to turn real life detective for this film

In fact, his social service which also includes a team of well-trained officers can be contacted through the website called Spy Sanket which promises to help parents who are trying to find answers about their missing child. The story for Father’s Day will be adapted from the Gujarati book Drishyam Adrishyam written by Gujarati author Praful Shah. Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will venture into Bollywood with this Emraan Hashmi starrer. On the other hand, the casting for two children who will play an integral role and others are currently underway.

Emraan Hashmi also expressed his extreme pride in recent reports wherein he has mentioned that it is an honour for him to play such an inspiring character from real life. On the other hand, Shantanu spoke about the film wherein he revealed that it will have many elements wherein it will deeply move the audience and even change their perspective towards life.

The dialogues and screenplay of Father’s Day is expected to be written by Ritesh Shah who has previously worked in films like Airlift and Pink. Produced by Emraan Hashmi, Priya Gupta and Kalpana Udyawar, the movie is expected to be shot across Maharashtra. Considering that Emraan is currently busy with Cheat India, Father’s Day will go on floor next year.

Co-producer Priya Gupta too spoke about the film wherein she revealed that Hindi cinema has rarely managed to tap into the subject of child safety and this one will be solely dedicated to the importance of it. On the other hand, she is also all praises for Suryakant who is even working with the team at the age of 55. She mentioned that he is quite down to earth, warm but has those observational skills of a detective wherein he will scan a person and will know many details about the person in just one glance.

