REVEALED: Boman Irani joins the star cast for IIFA movie

It is not surprising to see that the IIFA movie has been making news ever since its inception considering its novel concept and the stars associated with it. With the awards gala garnering enough eyeballs for the right and wrong reasons this year, the film too has kick started in New York with the leading cast shooting for the same. A new name now added to the list is that of Boman Irani.

Readers may be aware that the IIFA film tentatively titled Crazy Hum has many celebrities doing cameos. But let us assert to you that Boman Irani will be playing a full-fledged role in the film. Furthermore he will not be essaying any character and will be seen as himself in it. In fact, reportedly he has even started shooting for the same in New York where the awards were held.

Besides him, the IIFA film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. Although there have been many speculations of Aditya Roy Kapur too being a part of the film, reports later stated that Kartik Aaryan had replaced him which further fueled up rumours of him quitting the same due to date clashes with his other commitments. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha has been giving a sneak peek of her shooting for the film on social media platforms.

IIFA film marks the foray of Wizcraft into film production and is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is directed by debutant Chakri Toleti.