REVEALED: This Bollywood actor plays villain in Mohanlal’s next film

We last saw Vivek Oberoi playing the role of a powerful antagonist in the superhero drama Krrish 3 featuring Hrithik Roshan in a double role. The actor will once again return as a villain in an Indian film, albeit a Malayalam one. Vivek is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Lucifer that is directed by famous actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vivek Oberoi is apparently essaying the negative role and Antony Perumbavoor made the announcement of the same on his social media platform wherein he also expressed his happiness of collaborating with the Bollywood actor. Besides him, the film will feature Mohanlal in the lead role. Lucifer will see Vivek Oberoi and Mohanlal reunite on the big screen together after the duo came together for Vivek’s Bollywood debut Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma in 2002.

On the other hand, as mentioned before, the film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was last seen in My Story, making his directorial debut. The film is expected to star Manju Warrier as the leading lady along with Saniya Iyyappan who is expected to essay the character of Mohanlal’s daughter.

Recently, the makers of Lucifer decided to give the audience a glimpse of the film by releasing a poster. Although no face features in this said poster, it has a person sitting in white mundu and the tagline used too looks quite intense. The poster says, ‘Blood, Brotherhood, Betrayal’ but not much has been revealed about this film.

Here is the 1st look Poster of #Lucifer Rolling from the 16th of July 2018!



Along with the poster, the makers have also announced that the film is expected to go on floor on July 16, If reports are to be believed, the film will be shot extensively in Kuttikanam in Kerala and also a major schedule is said to be held in Mumbai. Lucifer is said to be scripted by Murali Gopi and the release date for the film is yet to be announced.