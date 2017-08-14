REVEALED: Bobby Deol’s next film is titled Good Friday?

Besides Poshter Boyz, Bobby Deol is collaborating with his actor-brother and actor-father for Yamla Pagla Deewana. And now we hear that the actor is gearing up for another film – a thriller titled Good Friday.

Filmmaker Mukul Abhayankar has been reportedly approached to direct the film. From what we hear, the film has been in the planning stage for quite some time and it is now that it is finally set to roll. As for the leading cast, apart from Bobby Deol who will play the male lead, it is being said that the film will have two leading ladies and an antagonist but the details of all these actors who will essay the roles are yet to be finalized.

While Bobby Deol has already kick started the promotions of Poshter Boyz with director of the film Shreyas Talpade and his brother Sunny Deol, it has been learnt that Good Friday will go on floor in September. Apparently, the shoot schedule for the film will continue for the next two months.