REVEALED: Ayushmann Khurrana signs Amit Sharma and Junglee Pictures’ film Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana has brought about varied topics on screen ranging from sperm donation to erectile dysfunction. Now, the actor is keen on exploring a new genre with a complete family entertainer in the form of Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho will mark the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana with Junglee Pictures, with whom he previously joined hands this year for his popular film Bareilly Ki Barfi which featured him opposite Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amit Sharma, who has made his feature film debut with the Arjun Kapoor–Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Tevar in 2015, Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. The film follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way.

Confirming the latest developments, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining.”

On the other hand, Amit Sharma has been working on the script for the last two-and-a-half years with his writers, Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, since the former came up with a one-line story idea. While he refuses to divulge details for fear of giving away too much, he admits that he fell in love with it instantly. “It’s very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of serious concern for the family,” Amit informed, revealing that coincidentally co-producer Priti Shahani had been working on a similar concept but after reading each other’s scripts, they agreed that his was better and decided to collaborate.

On his choice of his unlikely hero, Amit reasoned that Ayushmann who had brought taboo subjects like sperm donation, body-shaming and erectile dysfunction to the screen earlier convincingly, is a likeable and relatable actor.

On the catchy title he added that Badhaai Ho was the working title from day one, and while he had intended to change it along the way, he quickly realized that it’s simple, apt, quirky and a part of many people’s everyday lingo. “I hope one day soon people will tell me ‘Badhai Ho’ too,” he signed off with a laugh.

Badhaai Ho is all set to roll in January 2018 whereas they are yet to finalize the other casting details of the film.