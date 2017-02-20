REVEALED: Ayushmann Khurrana bags Sriram Raghavan’s next

There have been many speculations about Sriram Raghav’s forthcoming ventures. While there was a strong buzz about the filmmaker making a film with actress Deepika Padukone, now it has been learnt that the director has got Ayushmann Khurrana on board for his next.

Though the details of the film are being currently kept under wraps including the details of the leading lady, we hear that Ayushmann was signed for the film after two other actors refused which were Varun Dhawan and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Varun worked Sriram in their last hit Badlapur, the Gen Y star is currently neck deep in promotions and shooting of his forthcoming ventures.

On the other hand, as far as the film is concerned, there were also rumours that Sriram Raghavan was contemplating on making a film, an adaptation of the novel The Accidental Apprentice by Vikas Swarup. However, there have been no official talks or announcement about the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, recently completed a film with YRF, Meri Pyaari Bindu. He has also been signed by Aanand L Rai for Shubh Mangal Savdhan in which he will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar.