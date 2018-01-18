REVEALED: Arjun Reddy is all set for a Hindi remake and here are the producers who bought the rights of the film

The trend of remaking South Indian blockbusters into Bollywood films is quite popular since quite some time now. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, many superstars have starred in some of these renowned remakes. Now, it has been confirmed that Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy that released in 2017 is all set for a Hindi remake and the rights of the film have already been sold. However, while the names of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are being tossed around, the details are yet to be announced.

Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios recently confirmed that they are keen on remaking Arjun Reddy in Hindi and hence, have already purchased the rights of the film. While Murad asserted that the discussions are on right now, he also confirmed that they would be making an announcement soon. On the other hand, Ashwin too voiced out a similar statement adding that the Hindi remake will be on a larger scale.

Considering that Bollywood films, especially remakes, have often received a wider platform and bigger budget, this time around too, Arjun Reddy in Hindi is expected to be much grander than the original. However, while the producers are excited about taking forward the project, the details we hear are yet to be finalized. Even the name of the director is currently being kept under wraps. But if rumours are to be believed, Sandeep Vanga who directed the original will be retained for the Hindi remake too.

The untitled remake is expected to go on floor this year but there has been no news about the casting either. The producers are currently maintaining silence on the same while media has been abuzz with reports of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor being final contenders for this unconventional and norm-breaking love story of an alcoholic.