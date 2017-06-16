REVEALED: Arjun Rampal will play this role in JP Dutta’s war film Paltan

While he is gearing up for his ambitious project Daddy, based on the real story of gangster Arun Gawli, Arjun Rampal is all set to turn patriot for his next. The actor has been roped in for JP Dutta’s forthcoming war film Paltan which was announced recently.

Reportedly, Arjun plays the role of a Lieutenant Colonel in the film. Talking about the same, filmmaker J P Dutta expressed his excitement about working with the actor. He also added that since Arjun too hails from a family of army people, just like the filmmaker and hence there is a special connection that the two share.

Very few may be aware that Arjun Rampal’s maternal grandfather retired as a Brigadier. From what we also hear, the actor’s character in the film will hail from Haryana and also has won of the most prestigious as well as highest gallantry award.

Besides Arjun Rampal, recent reports state that Paltan will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat as well as Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. As far as leading ladies are concerned, there have been no details on the same.