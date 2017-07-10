REVEALED: Arjun Kapoor will take ahead the Namastey London franchise

We all are aware that Akshay Kumar is a busy man with over three projects in the pipeline. The actor, who was supposed to also star in the second instalment of Namastey London, Namastey England, has quit the film due to his other work commitments and now the film has got a new leading man in the form of Arjun Kapoor.

More than a year ago, Namastey London was all set to get its sequel with Namastey England and there were also rumours that Sonakshi Sinha will play the female lead. Producer Vipul Shah, who is ambitious about the film, has now decided to go ahead with Namastey England with a change in the star cast. This time around, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the role of a desi boy.

Talking about his role, unlike the rustic Arjun Singh aka Akshay Kumar, who was definitely entertaining, Arjun Kapoor’s character will be that of a ‘mischievous Romeo’ with a lot of quirks. It is also being said that the film will have two leading ladies with the second in a comparatively smaller appearance. There are rumours of Parineeti Chopra being approached for the leading lady role in this young love story.

Furthermore, we hear that all these have been happening along with Akshay Kumar’s approval. There were speculations that there has been fallout between the superstar and Vipul Shah but later, it was learnt that before kick starting future projects he had given a nod to Arjun Kapoor taking ahead the franchise.

As for the film Namastey England, the film is said to go on floor in early 2018 and it is extensively shot in Punjab and United Kingdom, just like its prequel.