REVEALED: Arjun Kapoor and Nikhil Advani join hands for a film

There have been many speculations about Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming films besides the ones he has signed and now recent reports claim that he has signed yet another film. It is with none other than Nikkhil Advani who will be producing the film.

Arjun Kapoor is said to star in Nikkhil Advani’s next production which is said to be a romantic film with elements of comedy. Although the untitled film is said to have a tinge of humour, reportedly it has been revealed that it will be more in the drama space than that of a rom-com. The film in question will be directed by Saurabh Shukla. While the director has previously directed many small budget films, this will be his first big Bollywood venture.

Furthermore, talking about the rapport that Arjun Kapoor and Nikkhil Advani share, let us remind you that their bond goes back a long way since Kal Ho Naa Ho days. For the uninitiated, Arjun Kapoor had worked as an Assistant Director for the film which was directed by Nikkhil Advani. So ever since Arjun has become an actor, the two have been contemplating on collaborating with each other. In fact, the Kapoor boy was even approached to play the parallel lead opposite Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar but the deal fell through due to Arjun’s date issues.

The two are now not only excited about the project but it seems that Arjun Kapoor is quite impressed with the script. As for the leading lady, the details of casting and others are yet to be locked. The film is still in the final scripting stage after which the team will focus on the pre-production.

The yet to be titled film is slated to go on floor next year after Arjun Kapoor wraps up two of his forthcoming films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as well as Namastey Canada – both featuring Parineeti Chopra as his leading lady