REVEALED: Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to come together for Raj & DK’s much talked about film Farzi

About three years ago, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK were keen on making a stylish film titled Farzi and many names for the cast of the film were being tossed around. Soon after that, there were reports of Shahid Kapoor playing the lead but the film never went beyond scripting stage. After that, the director duo got busy with other projects and is currently busy with the promotions of A Gentleman.

But now yet again reports of Farzi being back on track have started doing the rounds and it is being said that Kriti Sanon has been approached for the role of the leading lady. Followed by that, there is also buzz about Arjun Kapoor being a part of the film as the leading man and apparently, the talks with the actor are in the final stages.

While Raj Nidimoru had earlier reinstated that they will focus on the film only after the release of A Gentleman, neither of the directors have by far spoken about the film. As for other projects, we also hear that the director duo of Raj & DK are planning on making a sequel to the zom-com Go Goa Gone which had Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Kemmu playing leading roles.

On the other hand, A Gentleman features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles and is slated to release on August 25.