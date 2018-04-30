REVEALED: Amitabh Bachchan walks out of Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund

While the remake of his Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak is already on the verge of its completion, Nagraj Manjule is yet to see a progress on his Bollywood directorial. Readers may be aware that the Marathi filmmaker was expected to make his debut in Bollywood with Jhund. It was supposed to feature Amitabh Bachchan in the lead but it seems that the megastar has pulled out of the project.

Sources have been quoted saying that there has been no progress on Jhund since the announcement. According to them, Amitabh Bachchan was keen on doing the film and was even ready to allot dates. Although he did keep a chunk of them on hold, the project kept getting delayed. Since the super busy megastar also had other commitments, he had to give away the dates to them too. So in a bid to do the same, he decided to quit the film.

If these reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan has also returned the signing amount to the makers. Besides this, it is being said that the makers were facing a few other issues including copyright problems. However, we are yet to know details on the same.

Being a fan of Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund was said to be a dream project for Nagraj Manjule. The film also touched upon various social issues like drug abuse and juvenile crimes and how sports can benefit in rehabilitating many teenagers. Nagraj had earlier also mentioned in reports that the said film is inspired by real life incidents. As of now, the status of the film is unclear.

The makers of Jhund are yet to comment on the exit of Amitabh Bachchan from the film. As for the megastar, his spokesperson has confirmed the recent developments and has also maintained that Amitabh has indeed opted out of the film.

