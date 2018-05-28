REVEALED: Alia Bhatt wants to be a producer and here are the deets

Alia Bhatt has yet again managed to impress critics and audience alike with her latest stint in Raazi. With the Gen Y actress turning an icon for many and having a stupendous career in place, we thought Alia would be living her dream. Although that may be partially true, the actress may have revealed about yet another dream! This one is to turn producer.

In recent reports, Alia Bhatt went on to reveal in reports that she wants to be producer. Although she has maintained that she isn’t keen on owning a production house, she stated that if there is a good script, she is open to the idea of backing it. Her idea, according to these reports, is to give a push to good content.

On the other hand, the actress also stated that she would like to do TV like her contemporaries. However, she is quick to add that she could consider the small screen medium a few years later. Currently if there is yet another medium that she is very keen on then it would be digital. Alia expressed in these reports that she is looking forward to do a web-series and an international film.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt currently has three major projects in her kitty. She has wrapped up the shoot of Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia has also completed the major schedule of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. The actress is currently shooting for Kalank which has an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

