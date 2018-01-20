REVEALED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plans to celebrate husband Abhishek Bachchan’s 42nd birthday in this location

Birthdays are always special, even if you are one of the most glamorous names in Bollywood. Well the Bachchan parivar, that is known to celebrate birthdays with much fanfare and of course a family outing, will be deviating from the usual for Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. In fact, we hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will be jetting off to Australia to bring in Bachchan Junior’s 42nd birthday on February 5.

If reports are to be believed, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in Australia a couple of days before for a brand shoot, Abhishek Bachchan will join her once he wraps up a few scheduled meetings in the city. Apparently, the family of three, viz. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya wanted some alone time and decided to head down under to bring in Abhishek’s birthday.

Further talking about why Amitabh Bachchan will not be part of the celebrations, reports state that the veteran actor’s absence at the bash is due to a shoulder injury that is causing nagging pain.

However, more details of Abhishek Bachchan’s 42nd birthday bash in Australia are unknown. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in the film Fanney Khan. Also, the actress is said to have signed the remake of the Nargis Dutt starrer Raat Aur Din.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan recently signed his next venture with Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap for their much delayed film Manmarziyaan which now co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.