REVEALED: After Airlift, Akshay Kumar to go on a rescue mission again

One can simply say that Akshay Kumar is on the roll. The actor has worked back to back in projects based on real life incidents. Last year, two of his films were inspired by real life incidents including Airlift and Rustom. This year, Akshay is working on another real-life story called Padman, has signed Gold based India’s first Olympic gold medal win since Independence and Mogul which a biopic on Gulshan Kumar.

It seems like Akshay Kumar has been enjoying doing the kind of films based on real life events or characters. While Airlift and Rustom did well at the box office, his upcoming real life inspired films are most awaited ones. Now, we have learned that he has got rights for another such project.

Akshay Kumar has acquired the rights to the story of the Raniganj Coalfield rescue mission (1989). For those who are unaware of the story, 65 miners were trapped below the ground. The hero of the rescue operation was Jaswant Singh Gill, Additional Chief Mining Engineer, who had risked his own life to save lives. He had gone down the borehole in the capsule and organized the orderly evacuation of the trapped miners. It had taken about 6 hours to bring up the 65 miners one-by-one. He was honoured with India’s highest civilian gallantry award Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (SJRP) for saving the lives of 65 miners, by President of India.

While it is unclear when Akshay Kumar plans to start this project, it will be very interesting how the story will unfold on big screen.