REVEALED: Actresses who’ll reprise Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon’s roles in Queen’s southern remakes

Queen released in 2014 with limited hype. But it emerged as one of the most significant films of Indian cinema thanks to its theme, message, writing and of course the award-winning performance of Kangana Ranaut. It was hence no surprise that the Southern industry was keen to remake this film. What nobody was ready for was that all four industries down South – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – would be making a remake each of this film.

And now, they have unveiled the names of actors who’ll be reprising the role of the protagonist in these remakes. Tamannaah Bhatia, who has created waves in Bollywood and also down South and who was seen in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, will feature in the Telugu remake of Queen. Kajal Aggarwal, who debuted in Bollywood with Special 26, will be seen in the Tamil version while Parul Yadav will act in the Kannada version. The Malayalam remake of Queen is titled Zam Zam and will feature Manjima Mohan.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Hayon also had a crucial role of Vijaylakshmi who plays catalyst in Rani’s journey. Earlier, Amy Jackson was to play this role in all the four southern versions but that couldn’t happen due to creative differences and non-availability of dates. Now Shibani Dandekar has been roped in to play this coveted part. She’ll be seen in both the Telugu as well as Malayalam remakes of Queen. In the Tamil and Kannada remake, it’ll be the Mickey Virus girl Elli AvrRam who would step in Lisa Haydon’s shoes.

The original Hindi version was directed by Vikas Bahl. But the Tamil and Kannada version of Queen will be directed by Ramesh Aravind. Meanwhile, the Telugu remake will be directed by Manu Kumaran. A director is yet to be selected for the Malayalam remake, Zam Zam.

Queen earned Kangana Ranaut her National Award and it took her career to another level. It remains to be seen if the same happens with these four actresses as well.