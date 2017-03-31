REVEALED: This actor will replace Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

After days and days of playing the chasing game with Sunil Grover, it seems that Sony TV has finally given up on him to woo him make a much wanted comeback on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. After oodles of speculations and murmurs, it’s now official that the veteran comedian Raju Srivastava has joined the team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Readers may know that, yesterday, we had reported about the tweet Sony TV had sent wherein it stated that someone new was going to join ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The ‘someone’ is no one else but Raju Srivastava, who had already shot for the show.

Speaking to the media, Raju Srivastava said that even though he did not know as to how Sony TV was going to represent his character or his acts to the audience. He added that, he was the ‘new entry’ which everyone was talking about. While no one can really be dead sure if Raju Srivastava is the official replacement for Sunil Grover or not, the fact remains that, he is definitely here to stay. As for Sunil Grover, he has vehemently denied having signed a comedy show on another channel. He also clarified that he was totally focusing on live shows and nothing else.

As for Kapil Sharma, he was on an outdoor schedule of the shoot of his film Firangi.