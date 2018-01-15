REVEALED: Abhay Deol will be seen in never-before-seen avatar in Nanu Ki Jaanu

Even though we haven’t seen much of Abhay Deol on the silver screen of late, we hear that the actor has some interesting plans up his sleeve for his return in Bollywood. Experimenting with a rare genre like black comedy, the actor will next be seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu which not just features him in a unique role but also stars him opposite Patralekha.

Abhay Deol and Patralekha will share the screen space for the first time in Nanu Ki Jaanu and we hear that Abhay will be seen in the role of a Delhi land mafia agent in the film. Filled with its share of quirks and wits, the film has the actor in a grey role as he works for the mafia who deals with construction business.

Director of the film Faraz Haider who has previously worked with Abhay Deol in the film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye as an assistant director, stated that this bad boy avatar of the actor will be quite a change for audience who has seen in him in other roles in the past. In fact, it is being said, that Abhay who has previously been a part of unconventional projects, will even be seen showcasing off his dance moves in the film. The actor will reportedly be shaking a leg even for a dance number of sorts with Sapna Chaudhary of Bigg Boss 11 fame.

As for the film Nanu Ki Jaanu, besides Patralekha, it also stars writer Manu Rishi Chadha as Abhay’s accomplice. Reportedly, the story revolves around Abhay as the protagonist who tries to deal with some major twists and turns in life which further worsens with the arrival of an unexpected guest or rather a ghost.

Currently Abhay Deol is enjoying his work cum pleasure trip in the US where he is also looking at developing scripts. Whilst he is expected to return by the end of next month or may be in March, it has been learnt that he will soon dive into the promotions of Nanu Ki Jaanu.