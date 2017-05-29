REVEALED: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for Thugs of Hindostan next week

It is a dream come true for fans as Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be starring together for the very first time in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan. With the casting come to a close, the film is all set to go on floors.

The first schedule of the film will begin next week on June 5 in Europe. They will be exploring an island called Malta in Europe. Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya revealed that the film is set in a high-security water zone with restricted access. Two massive ships have been specially constructed and docked at the Maltese seaside. The writer revealed that both the ships were built in the early 18th-century style, complete with cannons and other weapons.

Vijay Krishna Acharya said that an international crew was roped in to work on the massive ships. They worked hard to make them as elaborate as possible. According to him, high-octane action sequences will be shot on the ships.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and will have 2018 release.