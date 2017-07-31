REVEALED: A masterclass to be conducted at IFFM and here are the details

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne by the Victorian Government is currently in news for its star studded events. After a successful seven edition, the eighth edition of IFFM is now all set to welcome some of the most eminent Indian filmmakers to deliver various special crafted masterclasses at the heart of the continent, Melbourne.

Renowned Indian filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar, Nitesh Tiwari, Shobu Yarlagadaa will be delivering special classes for people across the continent. The Piku director and Pink writer, Shoojit Sircar will be discussing his approach to working with actors to get the desired results the producers and directors want whilst encouraging the actor’s personal process. The session with Dangal writer – director Nitesh Tiwari will explore how to bring real to reel and the Baahubali producer will be talking about bringing Indian folklore to the celluloid.

When asked Nitesh Tiwari said, “It’s quite an honour for me to get to share my views and experiences at such a prestigious event. I am keenly looking forward to it and I hope it will be an enriching experience, not just for the audience but for me as well.”

On the other hand, Shoojit Sircar said, “Over the years the Melbourne film festival has really grown, the interestingly part is that the jury is completely Australian which is good for our Indian films as these will be all foreign jury judging our Indian films. I’m happy that Mitu has been the whole and soul driving force for this and she is a good friend of mine. I think it is a good place to be at and a great platform to talk about my films and kind of films I do. I’m glad to be a part of this festival.”

These masterclasses are expected to be attended by people across all cities in Australia. In fact, every year it is seen that people from New Zealand and Fiji Island also attend the special sessions.