After returning from Dabangg Reloaded Tour, Salman Khan to begin shooting for Bharat

Salman Khan, who has been away from India for almost a month, has been busy performing on international stages during his Dabangg Tour Reloaded shows in the USA and Canada. The international leg of the tour began on June 22 in Atlanta and wrapped up in Toronto on July 9. Now, that the concerts are over, Salman Khan will be soon returning to India to begin shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar‘s next film, Bharat.

While Ali Abbas Zafar has been keeping busy finalizing the locations and has been doing reccee. Salman Khan had shot some scenes earlier this year before Race 3 promotions had begun but the film had not completely begun. With Salman Khan returning from Dabangg Reloaded Tour, he is gonna swing back to work and begin the work on his third collaboration with Ali. The actor will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his Maine Pyaar Kiya look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

Bharat’s release also brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.