RESPECT: Pooja Hegde to sponsor medical treat of two kids at the Tata Memorial Hospital

Pooja Hegde sure has a heart of gold! The gorgeous actress who is riding high on the success of her last Telugu release, DJ, has been associated with an NGO working for the children suffering from cancer. The actress has pledged to not just support the organisation but also devote a considerable amount of her time to visiting the hospitals and meeting the children associated with them.

Doing so, Pooja Hegde recently visited the children’s cancer ward at the Tata Memorial Hospital on her birthday, October 13, where she spent a couple of hours with the children there.

Pooja Hegde is quite concerned about the kids and she has decided to visit them frequently. Doing so, the actress has now decided to look after the medical expense of two kids and have also paid handsome money to their families for their treatment. She has also advised the doctors to provide the children with everything they need to get through this challenging time.

Pooja Hegde has also made a mark in Bollywood. She was seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro, released last year. This period drama was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.