Remo D’Souza kick starts prep for ABCD 3 and Prabhu Dheva is already on board

He played the perfect coach and later a failed choreographer in the two instalments of ABCD. Now the dance franchise is all set to return and the director of the film as well as renowned Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza is more than happy to announce Prabhu Dheva as a part of the cast once again.

Stating that one can’t imagine taking forward ABCD without Prabhu Dheva, Remo mentioned that the script will be written keeping him in mind. Talking about his respect towards the choreographer turned actor turned filmmaker, Remo maintained that he admires only Prabhu Dheva for his dancing skills after the King of Pop Michael Jackson. He also asserted that Prabhu’s Hindi skills will further be explored in the third instalment.

It is yet to be known if the cast of the previous two instalments, which included, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande will be retained in the forthcoming film. Besides this, it is also yet to be revealed if any Gen Y stars will be signing up for the lead characters.