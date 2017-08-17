Remo D’Souza and Jacqueline Fernandez return as judges for this dance reality show

Remo D’Souza had earlier announced a film with Salman Khan in the lead and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady. But now that the film has been put on hold after the announcement of Race 3, we hear that the duo is collaborating once again for a reality show. The duo will reunite as judges for a dance based reality show after they teamed up for the film A Flying Jatt last year.

Readers may be aware that Jacqueline Fernandez has already tried her stint as a judge in the celebrity dance based show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa where she shared the panel with Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde. While the show has also seen Remo D’Souza as one of its judges in its previous seasons, the two of them are now collaborating for a show that is quite different from this celebrity dance show. Their forthcoming show titled ‘Champion of the Champions’ will see winners of other dance reality shows competing with their respective counterparts from the same show who failed to make it to the winner list by a close mark.

As for the new show, reportedly, it is slated to go on air from September onwards after Remo wraps up the ongoing reality show Dance Plus 3. However the rest of the details on the contestants are yet to be revealed.

On the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez is now gearing up for a release next week, A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky opposite Sidharth Malhotra and another release next month, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. Besides the two, the actress has also been signed opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.