Release of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika postponed indefinitely

With the Karni Sena getting away with the worst possibly bullying to bring Sanjay Bhansali’s Padmaavat to heel, it was only a matter of time before the other historical film in the making on an Indian warrior queen, also gets the brunt of the fringe group’s ire. Now another fringe outfit in Rajasthan, the Sarva Brahman Mahasabha alleges that the Kangana Ranaut period drama based Manikarnika the bio-pic on Rani Laxmi Bai, distorts history by depicting a love affair between her and a British man.

While the producers are tight-lipped a source very close to the project reveals, “This is all nonsense. There is no love affair between Laxmibai and a Britisher. This allegation is as bogus as the one claiming Ranveer and Deepika Padukone shared a song in Padmaavat. This fringe outfit is trying to discredit our film after seeing the mileage Padmaavat got from the Karni protest.”

The source reveals that the release of Manikarnika has been postponed indefinitely. “Not because of the protests. But because we are just not ready. I don’t think we will be ready this year.”