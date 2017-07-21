WHAT? The release of Dhanush– Kajol starrer VIP 2 has been postponed

The Dhanush – Kajol starrer Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 aka VIP 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited films this year. The reason being, besides marking the comeback of the firebrand actress Kajol in the southern film industry, the film also happens to be the sequel of the runway hit Velai Illa Pattadhaari.

But, for all those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of VIP 2, it seems that your wait for the film has just got longer. Buzz is that the film’s release has been postponed. VIP 2, which was slated to be released on July 28 (which also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday), has now been postponed.

The film’s director Soundarya Rajinikanth took to the social media and posted “I extend my regrets to inform all Dhanush sir fans and cinema lovers that VIP2’s released is being pushed to the first half of August sue to inevitable reasons. Thanks for all the patience and understanding. Will announce the confirmed release date very soon.”