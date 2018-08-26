Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.08.2018 | 5:15 PM IST

Rekha to turn narrator for a mythological TV show?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The evergreen Rekha has always been very versatile actress. She recently returned to the stage this year and gave a surreal performance at the grand IIFA stage in Bangkok. Not just that, she has recently made a grand appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song ‘Rafta Rafta‘. The song features Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Bobby Deol.

Now, it has been learned that Rekha has been approached to turn narrator for a mythological TV show. According to a leading daily, the actress has been approached to do the voiceover for an upcoming show, Radha Krishna. The makers were keen to get the actress on board and apparently she has given a nod to show. While we wait for an official announcement, this is very exciting news.

Rekha, on the work front, was last seen in a Tamil Telugu romantic comedy Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

Also Rekha: Sridevi’s close friends Rekha and Karisma Kapoor give their blessings to Dhadak duo Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

