Rekha to felicitate Shah Rukh Khan with Yash Chopra Memorial award

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has received several prestigious awards for his performances in the films. Now, the actor will be felicitated with a special award. Veteran actress Rekha along with Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao will honour Shah Rukh Khan with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award here later this month.

The fourth edition of the event will be held on February 25 celebrates the excellence in the genres of acting and music. The event is organized in the memory of filmmaker Yash Chopra who gave some of the memorable films. Readers are aware of the fact that SRK has been a part many YRF films and has acted for Yash Chopra in several films Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The event award jury comprises of late Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra and Bollywood veterans like Hema Malini, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Padmini Kolhapure.

