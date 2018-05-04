Regional representation at Cannes amplified this year

It was this year’s National Film Awards’ committee’s chairperson Shekhar Kapoor who said there was no regional cinema any more. That in fact, Bollywood would soon become regional at the rate which the various states are churning out cinematic marvels. Looks like Smriti Irani was listening to Shekhar. She has decided to considerably strengthen the “regional” presence at the Cannes Film Festival to be held from May 8-19.

The Union Minister for Information & Broadcast Ministry had spoken about the power of regional cinema while in a conversation with Karan Johar at FICCI Frames inauguration in March this year. Going forward, she wants to ensure Indian Films reach global platforms. The journey has started with a delegation traveling to Cannes Film Festival this year. The idea would be to promote the diversity in films being made in India. With films being made in so many languages, the minister doesn’t want to restrict cinema to just Hindi films.

At Cannes several of the most prominent National Award winning films of 2018, would also be screened. The official delegation to Cannes led by Smriti Irani will include Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Ms. Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Member Central Board of Film Certification, Mr. Shaji N. Karun, Film Maker, Mr. Jahnu Barua, Film Maker and Malayalam actress Parvathy TK.