Reel life son Salman Khan pays a late night visit to Vinod Khanna

For the past couple of days, several B-townies have expressed their grief over the ailing health of Vinod Khanna and have been giving their best wishes to the veteran star. While his sons have been constantly updating about their father’s health to the media, we hear that many from the industry too visited the legendary star at the hospital.

Amongst them was Salman Khan who has played the actor’s son in a couple of blockbusters including Wanted and Dabanng. Salman, reportedly paid a late night visit to Vinod Khanna to check on the latter’s health. However, the other details of the meeting are yet to be known.

Readers may be aware that Vinod Khanna was admitted to the hospital Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai because of severe dehydration. After a photo did the rounds of web, there were several speculations and even hoaxes about the actor’s deteriorating health.

Now putting an end to all these rumours, doctors of the hospital have reportedly addressed to the media asserting about Vinod Khanna’s stable condition and assuring his fans that the actor is responding positively to their treatment. They have also requested everyone to refrain from spreading rumours and respect their privacy.

