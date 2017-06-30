This is the real reason why Rajinikanth flew to US

With the release of 2.0 being delayed, Rajinikanth decided to utilize his free time in his hand and decided to fly to US. However, he hasn’t flown abroad for a vacation or a break but he did so for a health check-up.

The 69 year old actor took off to the States along with his daughter Aishwaryaa for a routine check-up a day ago and will return to Tamil Nadu by mid-July. The South megastar recently wrapped up one schedule of Pa Ranjith’s forthcoming film Kaala Karikaalan and once he returns, he will kick start the next schedule for the same.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth has been regularly taking check-ups ever since his health deteriorated in the year 2011 when he was admitted in Singapore owing to respiratory infection and kidney related ailments. While the six week treatment given to the actor definitely improved his health by leaps and bounds, he was once again advised rest in 2016 post the promotions of Kabali since he had overstressed. Now, the actor has turned more cautious and decided to fly to the US for the same.

As for his much awaited film 2.0, although it was slated to release in Diwali this year, considering that it is heavy on VFX, the release of the same has been pushed to next year. It also stars Amy Jackson as the leading lady as well as Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. The makers are keen on scheduling the release in January next year.