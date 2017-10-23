The real reason why Katrina Kaif skipped Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash!

Katrina Kaif’s absence from the many Diwali parties hosted last week has been noticed by some. The actress only attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali bash (which was the first of them) and then wasn’t seen at any after that. Most Bollywood people expected her to attend her Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan’s Diwali party held at his Bandra residence on October 19 but Katrina didn’t go for that too. There has been speculation that Katrina Kaif is miffed with Aamir Khan as he recently told media that hers was not the central role in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Says a source, “Salman Khan didn’t go for Aamir’s Diwali party last Thursday and neither did Katrina. They could have attended the bash because they left for the Tiger Zinda Hai shoot on Friday late night but apparently Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are not on as great friends as they used to be. While some people felt that Katrina should have attended Aamir’s Diwali party as they are acting together in Thugs Of Hindostan, the fact is, Katrina Kaif may have been upset at the actor’s recent comments on the length of her role in the film. Aamir had said that the film, the central role is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh as the story is about her. Buzz is that this has irked Katrina who felt there was no need for Aamir to talk about such things right now. She has a good role in the film and by Aamir Khan cutting it down, was a bit insulting for the senior actress.”

According to the source, “In recent times there has also been talk that Katrina is upset with Aamir because he has made sure that Fatima Sana Sheikh has more screen-time than her in Thugs Of Hindostan. This hasn’t gone down too well with Katrina so with all these rumours, she may have wanted to skip his bash to avoid bumping into Fatima and him as there could have been a few awkward moments.”

However a friend of Katrina Kaif clears the air. When quizzed about the fact whether the actress is upset with Aamir Khan, the friend adds, “Not at all. Katrina had every intention of going to his and Sonam Kapoor‘s Diwali parties but she had a viral fever. That was the same reason why you didn’t see Katrina attend MAMI or any function the last few days of Diwali. Also she was advised complete bed rest, as she was travelling to Greece on Friday, to shoot for a Tiger Zinda Hai song, with Salman Khan.”

This is Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan’s second film together after Dhoom 3.