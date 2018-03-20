Real life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to feature in this reality show

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who came together in the film Alone in 2015 may not have done a film together post that. But the couple has definitely been making many appearances together on the small screen. While their Instagram feeds is filled with their love pictures, the two have endorsed and even made special appearances together.

Last seen in a condom commercial, now, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to feature in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – The Extension. We hear that this show will be launched during the cricket match IPL. If recent reports are to be believed, this show is an extension of sorts from Entertainment Ki Raat that was aired on Colors channel. However, a title is yet to be finalized for the same.

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be sharing screen space after two years since they last appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. The two had attended a special episode as a newly married couple after they tied the knot in 2016. Now, two years later, they are all set to do another fun reality show but with a twist.

Yes, for Entertainment Ki Raat, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will do some role reversal. The two will be a part of this segment wherein Bipasha will be seen as Karan and vice versa. Well we are sure the audience is eager to know how the two perform each other’s roles.

But this is just one segment on the show! There will also be another one where they will be pitted against each other. It is called ‘Drop the Mic’ where the two of them will be seen flaunting their singing skills.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are already said to have shot the episode today. However, it will only be aired in April.