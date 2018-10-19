Raveena Tandon reinstates the need for better sexual harassment laws for the women in the industry

An outrage has kicked off with #MeToo campaign, as actresses, aspiring actors, writers, struggling models, newbies have come forth to speak of their horrific accounts of sexual harassment that they have faced amongst the hands of the powerful and influential. Many actors like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and filmmakers like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai are facing charges as serious as sexual misconduct and even rape in some cases. With uproar increasing day by day, CINTAA [Cine and TV Artistes Association] has decided to add some new members which include some popular actresses from the fraternity like Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane and Taapsee Pannu for an anti-sexual harassment committee.

Followed by the same, a press conference was held recently where CINTAA touched upon many subjects but the prime motto being the ongoing sexual harassment allegations made by many. Recently, Raveena Tandon spoke about being in the committee in recent reports wherein she confirmed that she along with Renuka Shahane, Taapsee Pannu and Amole Gupte will be holding a meeting soon to discuss the ongoing issues and the flooding of sexual harassment cases.

Speaking on what one can expect from the meeting, Tandon assured that their discussion will focus on providing a safer work place environment for women within the industry. They will also be reworking on the rules and regulations taking inspiration from Vishaka Guidelines and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. The next step would be taken towards implementing the same.

Elaborating on what her opinion is regarding the matter, Raveena believes that we are in need of contracts to protect women and also explaining and making the male colleagues understand the varied issues faced by their opposite gender. Another thing she staunchly supports is that no one should be held guilty unless proven by law. In the same breath, Raveena concluded it in reports by applauding the courage of all women who decided to speak up against the crime and injustice they faced.

