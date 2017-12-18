Raveena Tandon to feature in a sexual harassment documentary in collaboration with a university



With many actresses coming out in support of women empowerment and the varied causes related to it, 90s diva Raveena Tandon too has extended a helping hand towards it in a unique manner. The actress, known for her powerful performances in films like Satta and Daman, will collaborate with a university in Kolkata to talk about the topic of sexual harassment.

With sexual harassment becoming a raging issue in many countries including India where women often try to subdue their experiences by maintaining silence, many actresses are motivating the female population to raise their voice against such abusive behaviour. Raveena Tandon has now decided to extend her support to the cause by featuring in a documentary that revolves around sexual assault of women. In fact, the actress herself featured in a film on sexual assault called Maatr [Mother] in which she features in the role of a strong mother who decided to avenge the culprits who gang rape her teenage daughter.

From what we hear, the university was inspired by Raveena Tandon’s role in the said thriller and approached the actress to be part of the video in order to add weight to intensity of the issue. An insider informs that Raveena has also shared her insight on blending storytelling and the social evil as one with the students. Happy with the final draft of the script, she will shoot for the documentary in the beginning of the next year.

Talking about the issue and the documentary in question, Raveena said, “I feel responsible to share all that I have learnt from my experience of working with organizations that deal with sexual assault. I’m relieved with the youth’s participation in opening the dialogue for such an issue.”

This is not the first time where Raveena Tandon is being associated with women empowerment. The actress has previously worked with numerous NGOs that work towards this cause.