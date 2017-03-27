Raveena Tandon breaks down while dubbing for rape film

In her forthcoming film Maatr, Raveena Tandon takes on the subject of rape with a brutal force. The film lays open some ugly truth about the way the judicial system fails a rape victim. The experience of working in the film has left her so shaken she had a tough time dubbing her lines.

Says the actress, “Some portions of the film are so stark real and brutal I had a tough time watching myself on screen. I couldn’t immediately dub my lines while watching what we’ve shot. It is so real and disturbing. I had to stop, gather my strength and return.”

Raveena Tandon has earlier done a film on marital rape Kalpana Lajmi’s Daman for which the actress won the National award. Says Raveena emotionally, “This is a topic I feel very strongly about. I’ve three daughters (two of them are adoptive) and I worry about their safety constantly. And why just daughters? Are sons safe anymore? Is anyone safe any longer?”

