Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.11.2018 | 4:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

After Ratan Tata and Narayana Murthy, Amitabh Bachchan to receive the prestigious Sayaji Ratna Award in Baroda

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be visiting Baroda tomorrow, 20th November to receive the BMA’s prestigious, national level Sayaji Ratna Award, a tribute to the people’s king Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Ill. The award shall be presented to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on 20th November 2018 in a glittering ceremony.

After Ratan Tata and Narayana Murthy, Amitabh Bachchan to receive the prestigious Sayaji Ratna Award in Baroda

The award recognizes and acknowledges living legends of India, for their iconic character and outstanding contribution in the field of Business, Sports, Arts, Humanity, Education, Governance or Medicine. He is the third personality to receive this prestigious award. The 1st Sayaji Ratna Award was presented to N. Narayana Murthy (Founder, lnfosys Ltd.) and the 2nd was presented to Ratan Tata, Chairman of TATA Group.

Based on the guidance of Jury, it was decided to confer the next Sayaji Ratna Award to a person of eminence from “Arts & Culture”. The Award Jury noted Shri Amitabh Bachchan’s key contribution in promoting various social cause, inspiring millions of artists across the globe and establishing highest standards of excellence. Jury also felt that Shri Amitabh Bachchan is an institution himself and hence this award. The process solicits presence of awardee at Vadodara, so that local talent and people at large derive inspiration to attain excellence.

In 2013, it was conferred upon Shri N R Narayana Murthy and in 2015, it was conferred upon Shri Ratan Tata.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt handwritten note to Badhaai Ho team Neena Gupta and Amit Sharma after the film’s success

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of…

AMMA controversy: Kerala Minister advices…

No birthday celebrations for Amitabh…

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification