After Ratan Tata and Narayana Murthy, Amitabh Bachchan to receive the prestigious Sayaji Ratna Award in Baroda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be visiting Baroda tomorrow, 20th November to receive the BMA’s prestigious, national level Sayaji Ratna Award, a tribute to the people’s king Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Ill. The award shall be presented to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on 20th November 2018 in a glittering ceremony.

The award recognizes and acknowledges living legends of India, for their iconic character and outstanding contribution in the field of Business, Sports, Arts, Humanity, Education, Governance or Medicine. He is the third personality to receive this prestigious award. The 1st Sayaji Ratna Award was presented to N. Narayana Murthy (Founder, lnfosys Ltd.) and the 2nd was presented to Ratan Tata, Chairman of TATA Group.

Based on the guidance of Jury, it was decided to confer the next Sayaji Ratna Award to a person of eminence from “Arts & Culture”. The Award Jury noted Shri Amitabh Bachchan’s key contribution in promoting various social cause, inspiring millions of artists across the globe and establishing highest standards of excellence. Jury also felt that Shri Amitabh Bachchan is an institution himself and hence this award. The process solicits presence of awardee at Vadodara, so that local talent and people at large derive inspiration to attain excellence.

