Raped at 6, Daisy Irani opens up about her painful past and her exploitation by Bollywood biggies

Daisy Irani is more known for her brilliant comic timing and excellent acting chops but she is now in the news because she finally decided to be a part of the #MeToo movement and talk about a painful experience of abuse she underwent at the tender age of six. Irani, who is a maternal aunt of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar was a hit child artiste of the 50s and has starred the movies like Naya Daur and Dhool Ka Phool. Recounting this painful incident, she revealed that she was raped at an outdoor shoot in Chennai by the man who was supposed to be her guardian. Ironically, the man named Nazar belted her and forced himself upon the young Daisy that fateful night. It took four years for Honey to talk her mother about this but nothing was done.

The actor showed the UGLIEST side of the industry by revealing that she was paraded around producers and made to wear padded blouses when she was barely a teen by none other than her own mother. She highlighted that through the world of showbiz looks glamorous form the outside, it is equally dirty and unforgiving on the inside. She also said that this prompted her to be extra protective towards her siblings Honey and Meneka. She also recalled that once an aged producer tried touching her inappropriately, unable to take it she pulled out cotton pads from her blouse and kept it in his hand. It was her way of taking a stand against sexual abuse.

Actor and nephew Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share this heart-breaking story and wrote a message to parents of all the child artistes. He wrote, “Heartbroken upon reading this article but proud that my aunt #DaisyIrani spoke up. It’s tragic to see parents push their kids to breaking point in order to achieve success vicariously through them. This should serve as wake up call for the film & TV industry. Be aware. Be warned.”