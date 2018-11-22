After rape case filed by Vinta Nanda, Alok Nath’s lawyer to move court over false charge

A month ago, veteran actor Alok Nath was accused of rape by writer Vinta Nanda. It was reported that after a month, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In her complaint which was filed on October 17, Vinta Nanda had alleged that she was drugged and raped by Alok Nath 19 years ago when they were working on a TV show named Tara together.

Now, the defence lawyer of Alok Nath, Ashok Saraogi, has denied the complaint calling it a false charge against his client. The lawyer, who had appeared in a recent hearing before Dindoshi city civil court for Alok Nath, said that the FIR filed appears to be an improvement on the earlier version of her previous complaint which did not disclose any offence, rape or sodomy. They plan to file a petition on November 23 to quash the FIR. Till Wednesday, November 21, no arrest was made.

Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) had earlier espelled Alok Nath on November 12 after he failed to give an explanation on the allegations made against him.

Over a month ago, in a detailed Facebook post, Vinta Nanda revealed that she was producing and writing for the show and the lead actor would harass women. Vinta did not name the actor in question; the social media has deduced the name of Alok Nath. The veteran actor was the lead actor on the show and has had an image of Sanskari Babuji on camera for several years. Vinta later confirmed that she was indeed talking about Alok Nath if the Sanskaari actor did not make it clear to anyone.

After Vinta’s post went viral, Alok Nath’s wife Ashu Singh had submitted a complaint to seek an FIR against Vinta Nanda for defamation. A week later, Alok Nath filed civil defamation case seeking Re 1 against her as damages. Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court dismissed the case as they found that neither of them could claim that the Facebook post had defamed them.

